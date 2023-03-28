AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 116 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

