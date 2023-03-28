AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,714 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

