AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,736 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JMST stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
