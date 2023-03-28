AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,736 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMST stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.