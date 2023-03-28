AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,481 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

