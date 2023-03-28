AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 500 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at about $788,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:FJUN opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.