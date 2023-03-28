AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,927 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.