AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 600 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

XDEC opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.40.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

