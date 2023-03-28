AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 679 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

AMT opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

