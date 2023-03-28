AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 760 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.13. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Company Profile
