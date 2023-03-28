AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 806 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

