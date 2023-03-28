AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $41,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 688,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

