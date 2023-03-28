AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

MOS stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

