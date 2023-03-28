AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.