AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $4,121,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.