AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

