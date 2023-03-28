Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

