Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

