Allworth Financial LP Acquires 192 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $200.50 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

