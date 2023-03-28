Allworth Financial LP Acquires 390 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 464.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.