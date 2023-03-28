Allworth Financial LP Acquires 433 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 301,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 289,234 shares worth $15,216,199. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.