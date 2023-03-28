Allworth Financial LP Acquires 58 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

