Allworth Financial LP Acquires 67 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

