Allworth Financial LP Acquires 84 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.39 and a 200 day moving average of $302.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

