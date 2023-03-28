Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,266,000 after acquiring an additional 139,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

