Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.