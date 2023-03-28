Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Block were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Block Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

