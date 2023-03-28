Allworth Financial LP Buys 347 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.