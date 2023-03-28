Allworth Financial LP Buys 4,314 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 2,801.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

