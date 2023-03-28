Allworth Financial LP Buys 460 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,468.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,396,000 after purchasing an additional 420,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.