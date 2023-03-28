Allworth Financial LP Buys New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,670,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $322.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

