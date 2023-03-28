Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 3,000 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

