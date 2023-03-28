Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 8,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,560 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,082,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 421,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,674,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

