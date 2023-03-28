Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

