Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.