Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

