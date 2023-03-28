Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of VEEV opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average is $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

