Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.90.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $540.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.71. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

