Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

