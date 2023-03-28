Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.