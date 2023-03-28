Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $90,604,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,379,000 after buying an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CMS opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

