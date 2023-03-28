Allworth Financial LP Has $103,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 741.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGUS stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

