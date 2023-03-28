Allworth Financial LP Has $125,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

