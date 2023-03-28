Allworth Financial LP Has $125,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BLV opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

