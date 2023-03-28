Allworth Financial LP Has $131,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

