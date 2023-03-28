Allworth Financial LP Has $133,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

