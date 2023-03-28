Allworth Financial LP Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after buying an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avantor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.