Allworth Financial LP Has $79,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

