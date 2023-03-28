Allworth Financial LP Has $83,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

