Allworth Financial LP Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.35.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.