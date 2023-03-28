Allworth Financial LP Has $86,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,404,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,104,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,216,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

